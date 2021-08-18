The largest shipment of vaccines to arrive in Ireland, which were delivered to the HSE today. Photo: Paul Reid/Twitter.

Ireland today received its largest ever weekly shipment of vaccines as over 540,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were delivered to the HSE.

The shipment includes the first batch of vaccines from a total of 700,000 unwanted doses secured in a deal with the Romanian Government.

Ireland negotiated the purchase order for the jabs with Romania, who are struggling to generate uptake for the vaccine and have just 31pc of their population fully vaccinated.

“Today we received our biggest weekly delivery of vaccines to this country of over 540,000 doses.

"This was hugely boosted by the first tranche of a total of 700,000 Romanian reallocated vaccines.

“It's key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated,” HSE Chief Paul Reid said on Twitter.

Vaccine task force chair Brian MacCraith confirmed today that approximately 83pc of adults are now fully vaccinated while 75pc of people over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Mr MacCraith said that more than 90pc of adults have now received at least one dose.

There have been close to 6.5m doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Ireland to date.

Ireland had the second highest percentage of adults fully vaccinated among EU member states, as of Monday, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The data shows that as of Monday, August 16, Ireland had 80.7pc of its adults fully vaccinated. This trailed only Malta on 87.8pc.

This comes as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee advised the Minister for Health and Nphet that vaccine shots can be mixed in certain circumstances.

This will benefit people who are due to receive a booster shot in the coming months, and may prefer an mRNA vaccine shot than a non-mRNA one.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Tuesday that the boosters would be begin to be administered to the first groups around “the end of September or the start of October”.