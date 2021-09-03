Ireland now has highest Covid rate in EU, according to ECDC

Ireland now has the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the EU, putting the country firmly in the red zone as hospitalisations rise.

Cyprus was holding the top place but that now belongs to Ireland, according to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

The 14-day incidence here is 504 cases per 100,000 head of population.

The EU average is 199 per 100,000.

It comes as another 1,414 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

There are 353 Covid-19 patients in hospital , a rise of 10 since Thursday.

Of these 55 are in intensive care, a fall of four since the previous day.

When it comes to Covid-19 deaths the rate here is 6.65 per 100,000.

This compares to an EU average of 12.68 per 100,000.

This has been strongly linked to our high level of vaccination and the fact that many of those who are getting infected here are in younger age groups.

As of today 87.1pc of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day moving average is 1,619 compared to 1,824 a week ago.

The five-day moving average is also down to 1,526 compared to 1,791 a week ago.

This falling trend looks set to be reversed over the next two weeks following the return of schools.

The resumption of third level later this month will also add to the virus cases despite high levels of vaccination.