Ireland may adopt the same approach as the Dutch to indoor dining - what is it and how does it work?

Ciara O'Loughlin

Ireland may be adopting a similar approach to indoor dining as the Netherlands, which uses an app to verify vaccinated customers. 

The app, called CoronaCheck, enables restaurants and bars to read the QR codes that will be on the EU Digital Covid Certificates. 

These certs are due to be issued in Ireland from Monday, July 11. 

