Ireland may be adopting a similar approach to indoor dining as the Netherlands, which uses an app to verify vaccinated customers.

The app, called CoronaCheck, enables restaurants and bars to read the QR codes that will be on the EU Digital Covid Certificates.

These certs are due to be issued in Ireland from Monday, July 11.

In the Netherlands, the CoronaCheck app allows venues such as theatres, cinema’s bars and restaurants to verify that someone has either tested negative for Covid or been vaccinated.

It is not mandatory except for attending nightclubs.

To complicate matters, this weekend the country pulled back on reopening measures until mid-August after a spike in cases driven by the Delta variant.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said bars must close at midnight again starting this weekend and for much of the summer, while nightclubs must fully close. “No fun, but necessary,” Mr Rutte said.

Through the CoronaCheck app members of the public can show a QR (quick response) code proving they recently tested negative or were vaccinated.

First you download the app to your smartphone, then book a test within 40 hours of the planned event, with test results due back within an hour. An emailed code can then be converted into a QR code, which can be scanned by the business or event organiser.

The same goes for proof you have recovered from covid and are presumed to have some immunity, or for vaccination status.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you can print out a copy of the QR code and bring it with you to be scanned.

The CoronaCheck app also allows Dutch people to generate an internationally recognised QR code that can be scanned for international travel within the EU and certain other countries.

Moves to potentially emulate the Dutch system come as the Government is working on legislation that would allow fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from the virus to dine indoors.

People aged under 18 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated person will reportedly be allowed to dine indoors even if they do not have a cert.

This is to ensure that families would be able to eat indoors with children under the age of 18.

Sadhbh McCarthy, security consultant at University College Dublin, told RTÉ Radio One’s The Business that Ireland is lagging behind other EU countries such as the Netherlands, who have been working on such technology for the last year.

"I completely understand the desire of hospitality to do anything they're asked to reopen but the Government is rushing now to get something done that should have been done a year ago," she said.

“How will the document be authenticated? That's a huge thing to put on business owners.”

Chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said his members will expect full protection from the State if vaccination forgery takes place.

Speaking on the same show, he said: “We're in a position now that we have an opportunity to get open and that will result in people forging.

"Legislation will have to be in place for that and we expect the protection of the State.”