Ireland is in line for another Covid-19 vaccine after the European Medicines Agency gave the green light to Novavax.

Ireland could draw down around 1.1m doses of the vaccine under an EU purchase agreement.

It is the fifth vaccine recommended in the EU for preventing Covid-19.

It is a protein-based vaccine and, together with the already authorised vaccines, will support vaccination campaigns in EU Member States during a crucial phase of the pandemic.

After a thorough evaluation, EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) concluded by consensus that the data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

Results from two main clinical trials found that the vaccine known as Nuvaxovid was effective at preventing Covid-19 in people from 18 years of age.

The Indo Daily: Booster vaccines and the ethical dilemma – a first world problem?

The studies involved over 45,000 people in total. In the first study, around two thirds of participants received the vaccine and the others were given a placebo (dummy) injection; in the other study, participants were equally split between Nuvaxovid and placebo. People did not know if they had been given Nuvaxovid or placebo.

Read More

The first study, conducted in Mexico and the United States, found a 90.4% reduction in the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases from 7 days after the second dose in people who received Nuvaxovid (14 cases out of 17,312 people) compared with people given placebo (63 out of 8,140 people). This means that the vaccine had a 90.4pc efficacy in this study.

The second study conducted in the United Kingdom also showed a similar reduction in the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases in people who received Nuvaxovid (10 cases out of 7,020 people) compared with people given placebo (96 out of 7,019 people); in this study, the vaccine efficacy was 89.7pc..

Taken together, the results of the two studies show a vaccine efficacy for Nuvaxovid of around 90pc. The original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and some variants of concern such as Alpha and Beta were the most common viral strains circulating when the studies were ongoing. There is currently limited data on the efficacy of Nuvaxovid against other variants of concern, including Omicron.

The side effects observed with Nuvaxovid in the studies were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a couple of days after vaccination. The most common ones were tenderness or pain at the injection site, tiredness, muscle pain, headache, a general feeling of being unwell, joint pain, and nausea or vomiting.

It said the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine will continue to be monitored as it is used across the EU, through the EU pharmacovigilance system and additional studies by the company and European authorities.

Read More

Read More