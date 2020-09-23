Ireland has two weeks to stop national lockdown as virus grows at same rate across the country as in Dublin

The country has two weeks to stop national lockdown as the virus is growing at the same rate across the country as it is in Dublin, it has been warned.

Speaking at this evening’s press conference on Covid-19, Professor Philip Nolan said that the rest of the country is around two weeks behind Dublin in terms of coronavirus cases.

He said that a change of behaviour is needed - otherwise, the rest of the country could catch up to the capital.

“The incidence in Dublin remains at three to four times than the rest of the country.

“But it’s growing at approximately the same rate right across the rest of the country. The rest of the country may be a week or two weeks behind where Dublin is and will catch up unless behaviours across the entire country change,” he said.

Waterford, Louth and Donegal are the counties of most concern to health officials in terms of rising coronavirus cases.

Issuing a stark warning to Donegal, Dr Glynn also echoed Prof Nolan’s words and said that while Donegal may be of concern today, another county will be of concern tomorrow.

“We have particular concerns about Louth, Waterford and Donegal in particular.

“In Donegal, over one in three cases are in people aged 15 to 24 years of age. There are a large number of family and extended family outbreaks, so it really is important that in the counties I've listed - but Donegal in particular - that people pay heed to the advice and cut down their social contacts.

“But it’s Donegal today and it’ll be another county tomorrow and another county the day after,” he added.

“I would implore people around the country not to wait until they hear a warning from this table and to cut down their social contacts now.”

Dr Glynn also said that it is clear that the country has entered a second wave of coronavirus.

“I’ve been clear for a number of weeks that we’re moving into the second chapter, it’s a particularly difficult time for the country because everyone is sick and tired of this at this stage and the idea of having to phase into restrictions, measures, decreasing our social contacts is frankly a horrible one for people."

He said that people have "choices" to make at an individual level.

"We have choices to make now. We either make, relatively speaking, hard choices at an individual level now or we make difficult choices at a societal level at the weeks and months to come.

“It is vital that in the coming weeks, days and weeks, that people across the country reduce their social contacts,” Dr Glynn added.

“I would say people in all counties should be worried but not in the perspective of what Nphet might say. The measures that Nphet recommended at point in time are to protect people,” he said, adding that “the last thing” that Nphet wants to do is recommend to end people’s livelihoods.

He was speaking as the Department of Health confirmed that there have been two new deaths and 234 further cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence of the virus in Dublin on Monday had fallen to 136.9 per 100,000 compared to 138 per 100,000 on Sunday, indicating that the spread may be slowing down in the capital.

There has now been a total of 1,794 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 33,675 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Online Editors