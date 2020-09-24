Ireland has only one or two weeks to prevent stricter lockdowns being imposed as the virus is growing at an alarming rate across the country.

The restrictions imposed on Dublin may expand to counties across Ireland if the progress of infection is not halted, health officials warned.

Professor Philip Nolan said that the rest of the country is around two weeks behind Dublin in terms of coronavirus cases. He said a radical change of behaviour is needed - otherwise, the rest of the country risks catching up with the capital.

Waterford, Louth and Donegal are the counties of most concern to health officials in terms of rising coronavirus cases.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that while Donegal may be of concern today, another county will be of concern tomorrow. "I implore people around the country not to wait until they hear a warning from this table and to cut down their social contacts now," he said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet today to analyse the figures.

There were signals that counties with rising levels of disease may be spared restrictions until next week at least, although there are no guarantees.

Outside of the capital the counties at highest risk of restrictions to control the rise of the virus are Donegal, Louth and Waterford, while there is also serious concern about Kildare, Wicklow and Cork.

There is a countdown to halt the infection spiral for at-risk counties and stop them plunging further into the grip of the virus, public health officials warned.

Yesterday’s briefing was told of the case of a family member who was a close contact of a person diagnosed with the virus. They should have restricted their movements but instead went to a party and ended up infecting more than 20 others.

The Department of Health reported that another two people died from the virus yesterday and deaths are again averaging one a day.

The number of new cases across the country remained high at 234, and 103 of these were reported in Dublin.

Another 30 are in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, nine in Kildare, eight in Meath, with the remaining 17 spread across 10 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: “The single most important thing that people all across the country need to do now is to reduce their social contacts. We all need to cut down on discretionary social activities. Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet today to analyse the figures and there were signals that counties with rising levels of disease may be spared restrictions for now, although there are no guarantees.

Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who heads the team tracking the virus, said Dubliners should not let their guard down in the city and county despite a slight dip in the spread of the virus.

He said it continued to be three to four times higher in Dublin than in the rest of the country.

“While 14-day incidence and daily incidence have stopped rising in the last few days, it is too early to conclude that there has been any change in the pattern of disease,” Prof Nolan warned. He said the reproduction number, or R number, indicating how many people an infected person passes the virus on to, over the last two weeks remains high at between 1.5 and 1.7.

Other counties will also soon “catch up” with Dublin unless behaviours across the entire country change.

There is grave concern about the increase in older people getting the virus, he warned.

There was an average of 80 people in hospital with Covid-19 on any given day last week and yesterday 95 were in hospital. There are around seven patients with Covid-19 being admitted to hospital a day and nine were admitted in the previous 24 hours. Covid-19 led 16 patients to be in intensive care yesterday.

Over the past week, there were 15 people in ICU on any given day with typically one to two admissions per day to intensive care.

The majority of those in intensive care are under 65 and a number are in younger age groups.

In Donegal, around one in three of those infected are in the 15 to 24 age group.

In Waterford, a meat plant accounts for around one third of cases and in Louth the infections are being diagnosed in extended families.

Funerals, and social gatherings after first communion ceremonies are also leading to outbreaks.

