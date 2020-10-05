Ireland firmly mid-table for European Covid transmission rates

IRELAND is firmly in mid-table in the European league for current rates of transmission of coronavirus.

A league table of case incidence per 100,000 population, compiled by the Irish Independent and based on daily updates on the website of the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) shows that Ireland is outside the top ten for current rates of infection.

With what the ECDC calls a “concerning trend” in Ireland, but also a “low proportion of severe cases and low death notification rates,” the statistics would appear to raise questions about why Ireland would need a severe form of lockdown that no other European country has yet introduced to meet the challenges posed by the so-called second wave.

Read More

Here is the current European table of 31 states, together with their numbers for infections per 100,000 population over the last fourteen days, with Ireland in fourteenth position:

1) Spain - 319.3

2) Czech Republic - 311.8

3) France - 246.8

4) Netherlands - 243.4

5) Belgium - 220.5

6) United Kingdom - 163.1

7) Iceland - 161.1

8) Luxembourg - 147.4

9) Denmark - 134.9

10) Hungary - 129.1

11) Slovakia - 118.6

12) Austria - 113.6

13) Romania - 109.6

14) Ireland - 104.0

15) Slovenia - 99.9

16) Portugal - 94.1

17) Malta - 82.7

18) Croatia - 67.1

19) Sweden - 57.6

20) Estonia - 51.6

21) Lithuania - 51.6

22) Poland - 49.8

23) Italy - 45.0

24) Greece - 43.8

25) Bulgaria - 38.9

26) Liechtenstein - 36.5

27) Germany - 34.1

28) Latvia - 29.2

29) Norway - 28.2

30) Finland - 28.2

31) Cyprus - 25.6

Countries said to have stable trends include Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden. In these countries, the overall probability of infection is assessed as low.

Countries with concerning trends comprise all the remaining EU/European Economic Area countries, including Ireland and the UK.

The ECDC admits that increased notification rates may be partially explained by the steady increase in testing rates in recent weeks and months, as seen in Luxembourg, Denmark and even the UK, with Irish tests also having increased lately. They are now hovering around 15,000 a day.

These countries with ‘concerning’ trends are placed by the European Centre for Disease Control into two sub-groups.

The first sub-group includes countries with trends of high concern, i.e. with high or increasing notification rates in older cases and, consequently, an increased proportion of hospitalised and severe cases. It does not include Ireland.

In these countries, increasing or high death notification rates have already been seen in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Romania and Spain.

In some areas of these countries, healthcare provision is already under pressure, with high hospitalisation and ICU bed occupancy rates, couple with and severe levels of fatigue among healthcare workers.

The ECDC says: “The improvements that have been made in case management, supportive treatment and care are still not enough to avoid severe disease and death in a large proportion of vulnerable patients.”

This country is firmly in the second division of at-risk states, according to the ECDC.

The second sub-group includes Ireland among those countries where high and increasing notification rates are reported due to high testing rates, and transmission is reported primarily in young individuals.

But these countries also have a low proportion of severe cases and low death notification rates.

The sub-group includes Austria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

“Since severe Covid-19 and death is more common among vulnerable individuals and these groups are currently less affected than other groups, the impact of the disease is still low,” the ECDC says.

“This gives an overall moderate risk of Covid-19 for the general population and for healthcare provision.

“However, it should be noted that with a high volume of transmission continuing over the course of several weeks, shielding of vulnerable individuals becomes challenging, and since the impact of the disease in these groups is very high, the risk for this population remains very high.

“In addition, the number of hospitalised patients and severe cases will inevitably increase as some patients over 65 years of age will also need hospitalisation and ICU care, although at lower proportions than older patients, with a consequent stress to healthcare provision.”

Read More

Online Editors