Ireland at the crossroads: We must completely eliminate coronavirus to return to normal, scientists warn

A group of leading scientists have written an open letter to the Government on its Covid-19 strategy, saying instead of “suppressing” the virus we need to “eliminate” it.

The letter, with over 1,000 signatories, issued today warns that “we have come to a watershed moment, a fork in our road.

“The path we choose will determine our future for years to come. Our current policy is to live with the virus under a long-term mitigation strategy, with the risk of future surges and lock-downs until when, or if, a vaccine becomes available.

“We have another option: we can do as many other countries have done, choose to suppress and eliminate this virus - ‘Crushing the Curve’.”

The scientists and doctors said the “restrictions so far have been very costly, and some argue that the job of our Governments, and our peoples, is to get back to ‘normal’ as fast as possible.

“What does ‘normal’ look like if the virus continues to circulate? Right now, public transport is planning for 20pc of ‘normal’ capacity, pubs and restaurants 30pc, schools, at best, only 50pc.

“The costs of childcare, already high, will be impossible for many. Many workplaces will need expensive re-design. Many people will drop out, or be pushed out of the labour force. All of these are real costs, and will, we believe, far exceed the short-term costs of lockdown.

“For these reasons we strongly encourage the two Governments to take resolute actions to suppress this pandemic at once. Eliminating the virus represents the most scientifically sound strategy in terms of public health and economics alike.”

They said this can be done, if we all work together on the island. Several countries have already largely halted the virus, including South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Greece, China and Iceland, by continuing public health measures, including the use of masks, active fast contact tracing and testing, and sensible restrictions on travel.

“All are now planned for both parts of this island, but they must be enhanced and coordinated - with the aim of achieving ambitious suppression targets.“

All our sacrifices over the last two months have driven down the number of cases, and given us a precious window of opportunity that we must not squander.

“This is a decisive moment in the history of our island.“

The letter says “our goal now must be to suppress the number of new cases to zero as soon as possible, and to keep them there. Given political leadership, an agreed and scientifically sound strategy, and cooperation from our citizens - this can be done, and done in weeks, not in months. When we reach this goal, new infections have to be closely monitored for the foreseeable future under a robust, rapid, and vigilant test/trace/isolate infrastructure.

“If we decide to live with the virus, extensive, and expensive, restrictions will continue for the foreseeable future. A vaccine will take at least two years, and there is no established treatment.”

Societies that have suppressed and eliminated this pandemic will enjoy considerably greater freedoms and prosperity than those where the virus persists. Travel, tourism, and trade with other successful countries would be straightforward and beneficial. Given our geography, population size, and social cohesion, suppression is a realistic exit strategy, a genuine way out of our current economic and social standstill. We propose that the two Governments on the island of Ireland immediately adopt a full-scale policy of suppression, and start working on a suitable strategy for both our countries.

It is signed by :

Professor Anthony Staines; Epidemiologist, Dublin City University

Professor Gerard Killeen; Infectious Disease Ecologist, Epidemiologist and Control Specialist, University College Cork

Dr Tomás Ryan; School of Biochemistry & Immunology, Trinity College Dublin and Chair of FENS-Kavli Network

Online Editors