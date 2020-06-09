Ireland at risk of possible 'significant resurgence' of coronavirus, expert warns

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

Ireland is at risk of a possible significant resurgence of the coronavirus, the expert tracking the disease here warned today.

Prof Philip Nolan, of Maynooth University, said there is a chance we could see “small second waves.”

He was responding to questions by Fianna Fail spokesman on health Deputy Stephen Donnelly at the Special Committee on the Covid-19 response who asked him his view on the possibility of a second wave.

Prof Nolan who leads the team advising the Government on how the virus is spreading, said he would be careful using the phrase “second wave.”

For now the spread of the disease is declining despite the gradual opening up from lockdown.

However, there needs to be planning underway now for the possibility and have contingency plans in place to deal with a “tough” scenario should it happen.

The term “second wave” gives the public the impression that an overwhelming recurrence of the disease will “wash over them.”

However, he said the country could see “manageable outbreaks.”

The management of the second wave will be different to the first wave and less of a blanket approach, he said.

Asked about the reduction in capacity in areas like public transport, public services and hospitals and how long these will endure he said we will learn a lot in the coming months about what carries low and high risk.

Areas we now regard as high risk may turn out to be otherwise .

Asked by deputy Donnelly if areas of curtailed activity will be back to normal at the end of the year he said he expects our behaviours will modified by virus for some time to come.

He did not have a crystal ball and a lot will be learned about what can and cannot be done over the next six months .

Dr Cillian de Gascun, head of the National Virus Laboratory, said the National Public Health Emergency Team will review a recommendation from the World Health Organisation that people over 60 and those with underlying health conditions should wear a medical face mask in setting likes shops or public transport or areas where it is difficult to physically distance.

He said Australia is now in its winter and the evidence so far is that it is seeing a low level of flu which could be due to people physically distancing as a protection against the coronavirus.

Online Editors