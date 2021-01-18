Investors seek reassurance as lockdowns weigh heavily on sentiment

Luxury brand Burberry is among some 30 companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index posting earnings or sales updates in the next week

Europe is kicking off the year's first earnings season with expectations running high after a strong equity rally, setting the stage for disappointment if companies signal further pandemic pain.

With luxury brand Burberry, chip equipment maker ASML and miner Rio Tinto among some 30 companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index posting earnings or sales updates in the next week, investors are seeking reassurance about a recovery beyond the lockdowns currently weighing on sentiment. Analysts predict a strong profit rebound this year, following last year's sharp slump triggered by the impact of Covid-19.

While equities have surged about 20pc since the end of October on optimism about vaccine roll-outs and further stimulus measures, profit forecasts have been slow to catch up, making European shares near the most expensive on record. That may leave investors in a less forgiving mood, as seen by Just Eat's slump after its results.

"We're positive on the year ahead," Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, said. "There's lots of things that we're looking for this earnings season," she added, citing forward-looking earnings guidance and commentary on capital expenditure and dividends.

Earnings are expected to grow 40pc this year, following a 36pc slump in 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The hitch, at least in the short term, is the new wave of lockdowns across Europe threatening such a recovery.

Some companies may say there's still too much uncertainty to give detailed outlooks, according to Philipp Lisibach, head of global equity strategy at Credit Suisse Group. "Once we have the reporting of first-quarter numbers, companies will be more comfortable guiding," Mr Lisibach said.

Food delivery, e-commerce and home entertainment were among the biggest beneficiaries of lockdowns, but given their high valuations now, any sequential declines in growth rates from here may be taken badly, according to James Rutherford, head of European equities at the international business of Federated Hermes. Just Eat shares have tumbled more than 13pc since the company's fourth-quarter update on Wednesday, with JPMorgan analysts saying its margin guidance was "clearly disappointing".

Reports from Dialog Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics already suggest an uptick in demand for chips. Semiconductors is an area that's likely to benefit from both a cyclical recovery and the longer-term digitalisation of the economy, according to JPMorgan Private Bank's Ms Peters. The shift toward electric vehicles, smart automation, artificial intelligence and big data all depend on the sector, she said.

European construction firms with exposure to the residential sector, particularly in the US, are currently benefiting from housing market strength, according to Ms Peters. Shares of France's Saint-Gobain jumped earlier this month .

Vaccines are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the travel and leisure sector's earnings until at least the second quarter. For now, the focus will remain on balance sheets and cash flows, Mr Rutherford of Federated Hermes said.

