Investigation launched into garda who attended Jo Jo Dullard press conference while awaiting Covid test result

An Garda Síochána have admitted a member of the force appeared at a press conference today while awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test – the test then returned positive.

The force has today been in contact with members of the media to inform them they may have been in contact with a confirmed positive case of the virus.

In response to questions form Independent.ie about why the garda was not following public health guidelines a statement said an enquiry is being launched.

“All members of An Garda Síochána are expected to fully comply with HSE guidelines,” the statement said.

The press office said HSE guidelines, “supported by internal An Garda Síochána chief medical officer guidance,” have been circulated to all staff members of An Garda Síochána “on numerous occasions.”

“An Garda Síochána will carry out an enquiry into the circumstances of their attendance at the media briefing.

“The Health Service Executive is the lead agency for health related questions and statistics on Covid-19, including sector specific related statistics.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/sections. “

The press conference took place indoors at Saint Conleth’s Hall, in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Under current Level 3 restrictions, Government guidelines say there should be no indoor meetings.

“Measures were put in place at the media briefing in relation to social distancing and face masks, and the media invite to this event outlined the following for those media attending,” the press office said.

It was held indoors due to the forecast weather conditions.

Attendees were required to wear a face mask.

The press conference was an update on the case of Jo Jo Dullard, who has been missing since 1995. Her sister Kathleen Bergin was in attendance.

Online Editors