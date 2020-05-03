An investigation has been launched after the wrong body was released for burial by a hospital.

It is understood the person had died at Mullingar Regional Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, the remains released to the family were those of another person.

The bodies of people who had contracted Covid-19 are put in sealed body bags in order to prevent the spread of infection.

It is understood the hospital contacted the undertaker to rectify the mistake before the funeral service took place.

In a statement, Mullingar Regional Hospital confirmed the incident, which happened just over a week ago.

It added that the incorrect body had been released from the hospital mortuary and given to an undertaker on Friday, April 24.

The Ireland East Hospital Group along with Regional Hospital Mullingar are conducting an internal review.

"Following detection, the mistake was rectified," the hospital added.

"We would like to offer our condolences to the families and sincerely apologise for the distress this has caused during this difficult time."

HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said there were procedures in place to prevent this happening and the incident was being investigated.

"We would hope [it is] an isolated incident - and certainly there are lots of procedures in place. That incident is being investigated," she said.

"Obviously, it's a very important and critical thing for us. So we would hope that certainly the policies and procedures that are in place will ensure that doesn't happen anywhere else."

Funerals of those who have died from Covid-19 are subject to restrictions and will usually have to exclude even immediate family who are likely to be close contacts of the deceased.

"We do not wish to alarm the public or add to the trauma that grieving families may be suffering, nor does this mean that the standard of our care or quality of our service is diminished," Colm Kieran, of the Irish Association of Funeral Directors, recently told the Irish Independent.

"We are continuing to offer our services and our professionalism to families in the cases of non-Covid-19 deaths by giving them our attention and expertise in providing them, where possible, with the services of the funeral home, considering local restrictions."

Irish Independent