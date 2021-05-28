Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said there will be no difference in dates for when international travel will resume for Europe and for the US and UK.

International travel is expected to return on July 19, although ministers are yet to sign off on this date this afternoon.

Minister Ryan confirmed to Independent.ie at Dublin Castle there will not be a phased approach between travel to Europe and the US or the UK.

While the EU Digital Green Cert does not apply to the US or the UK, he said that there will be a “similar broad approach” taken.

This will mean that passengers will have to prove that they have been vaccinated, have tested negative or have immunity to the virus if they want to travel to those countries.

Speaking on his way into the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the country is at “pre-herd immunity” as by the end of this week, 50pc of the adult population will have been offered at least one vaccine dose.

He said the speed of reopening is quicker than what the public may have anticipated.

“We are opening at a phase that is beyond lost people’s expectations,” he said.

He said in other parts of the world like Israel and New York, there is a “population bonus” that happens after 50pc the adult population has been vaccinated - he called this “pre-herd immunity”.

“There seems to be a systems dynamic where the benefit moves from just the individual to population based,” he said.

Minister Donnelly said that there is an uptake of 97pc and 98pc in older age cohorts.