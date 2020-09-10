The latest international doubts haven't dampened Russia's enthusiasm for the vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V in a nod to the world's first artificial satellite that was launched by the Soviet Union in 1957 (stock photo)

A group of international scientists have questioned results from a study of Russia's fast-moving coronavirus vaccine that were published in The Lancet medical journal, saying some of the findings appeared improbable.

The researchers flagged concerns over seemingly identical levels of antibodies in a number of study participants who were inoculated with the experimental vaccine. This and other patterns in the data present "several different points of concern," according to a letter written by Temple University professor Enrico Bucci and signed by more than a dozen other scientists.

The Lancet published results of the early-stage trial last week, offering the first look at the Russian study to be vetted by outside experts. A move by the government to approve the shot for use based on the initial results had drawn widespread scepticism, since vaccines aren't normally cleared before broad assessments of their efficacy and safety.

"We have shared the letter directly with the authors and encouraged them to engage in the scientific discussion," The Lancet said in a statement.

The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which are developing the vaccine, said the data was not manipulated.

"The published data is reliable and accurate and has been studied by five reviewers of The Lancet," Gamaleya deputy director Denis Logunov said. "A full-length clinical protocol was provided to the editorial office of the journal."

The latest international doubts haven't dampened Russia's enthusiasm for the vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V in a nod to the world's first artificial satellite that was launched by the Soviet Union in 1957.

The RDIF will sell 32m doses of Sputnik V to Mexico, with deliveries starting in November, the fund said yesterday.

Phase-three testing that will study 40,000 volunteers over 180 days began yesterday, the health ministry said in a statement. The first results from the study may be published in October or November, according to the RDIF.

Russia is sticking with a plan to begin vaccinating health workers next month, even as another candidate in late- stage testing suffered a setback. AstraZeneca Plc stopped giving shots this week of its experimental vaccine after a person participating in one of the company's studies got sick.

"Sputnik is a human vaccine, while AstroZeneca's is a monkey vaccine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday.

