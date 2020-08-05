'International evidence' shows reopening pubs sees rise in cases of Covid-19 - Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

A decision was taken by the Cabinet not to move into ‘Phase Four’ of its reopening plan from next Monday. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that while he accepts last night’s decision is disappointing for publicans, the virus is spreading at a “very fast rate” and needs to be brought under control.

Asked about the decision to keep so-called 'wet bars' closed for now, he said that the evidence internationally shows that when countries open up the pubs, the number of cases of Coronavirus goes up.

“NPHET is making its decisions, or providing its advice rather, based on evidence,” Donnelly said.

“When they open up the restaurants, the evidence shows that the number of new cases does not go up associated with the restaurants.

"The international evidence shows that when you open up the pubs - unfortunately and in spite of everyone's best efforts and intentions - the number of cases does go up. Mike Ryan of the WHO spoke to this two days ago."

He also said this morning that the focus is on keeping people in Ireland safe, getting the schools open in September and protecting our economy.

“What we’re doing is following public health advice. Unfortunately, the virus is spreading at a very fast rate around the world so the 15 countries we had on the green list, 14 of the 15 countries have seen a very significant increase...unfortunately, we’re seeing the same things happening here,” he said.

The rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland had been driven by clusters that have occurred around the country.

The five-day average of cases had been less than ten new cases a day; it’s now more than 50 new cases a day. The 14-day cumulative cases per 100,000, the measure used by NPHET and the WHO, had been at 2.5 cases; now we’re up to nearly eight.

Two weeks ago, Ireland had 120 new cases whereas last week, Ireland had 284 new cases.

He told RTE's Morning Ireland that there are now eight “significant clusters around the country” including those found in meat-processing factories and direct provision centres.

One in five new cases is now from community transmission, which means health authorities don’t know where it came from.

“For all of those reasons, when I met the Chief Medical Officer yesterday after he had come from the NPHET meeting, the message was it was unanimous and unambiguously of the view that things are very finely balanced and it would take very little for us to move from 50 to 60 cases a day to more than 100 a day,” he said.

“People have sacrificed so much. There is no much on the line in terms of people’s lives, people’s health, the schools, the economy, that we have to take a cautious approach.

“So what we decided yesterday as a Government is we would follow the public health advice and we would pause Phase 4.

“It’s very disappointing for publicans and very disappointing for sports clubs and many others but we are doing it to keep the country safe.”

He said that he is hopeful that “in time”, Ireland could re-open its bars on a regional basis if there was a very low level of community transmission.

“That is something we are looking very closely at,” he said.

“The advice from NPET is because the community transmission – this is the bit that really worries them – because that is happening all over the country and because in August lots of us are travelling around the county, now is not the time for that.”

Online Editors