Intensive care specialists warn of risks to critical coronavirus patients

A nurse wearing a protective face mask takes a break at an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Intensive care specialists on the frontline in the coronavirus war have written a strongly worded open letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other party leaders warning of the need to ensure critical care is properly funded and staffed to meet the demands of the ongoing crisis.

The letter from Dr Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland and other colleagues said: ”Ethically and morally this country must insist that the required expansion in ICU capacity is funded, so we can offer appropriate care to all our critically ill patients and cope with the difficult months ahead.”

The short-term arrangements to increase critical care capacity are not sustainable.Hospitals have to open up to patients whose surgery has been deferred in recent weeks.

They said that the “current COVID-19 pandemic has changed all our lives and has sadly caused thousands of deaths worldwide.

“The compliance of our population with the restrictions placed upon them has saved many lives.

“The people of this country have heeded the advice of our public health doctors and NEPHT and this has allowed us time to prepare our hospitals, particularly our Intensive Care Units (ICU). For this, we thank our population who have made enormous contributions and sacrifices in the last number of weeks. “

However, they pointed out the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control guidance and international evidence indicated that hospitals need critical care capacity sufficient to admit up to 15pc of hospitalised cases to critical care.

“The ECDC identified that Ireland was at extremely high risk of saturation of its baseline ICU capacity even at rates of hospitalised cases well below every other European country. Given our well documented low number of public ICU beds per capita (5.2/100,000) compared to European norms (11.5/100000), this was no surprise.

The HSEs own report: “Towards Excellence in Critical Care-Prospectus Report – in 2009 recommended that critical care bed numbers should increase to 579 by 2020 and a more recent capacity review in 2018 suggested 430 beds by 2021.

Recent funding in March of this year from HSE/DOH brought our base adult critical care bed numbers from 257 adult beds (197 level 3 and 60 level 2) to 285 (239 level 3 and 46 level 2), still far short of the HSE own recommendations (by 145 beds).

This is insufficient to deal with the additional high numbers of critically ill patients with COVID-19 in addition to our usual cohort of critically ill patients.

They said the Intensive Care Community with the help of large numbers of staff redeployed from many other specialities have created additional capacity in a truly short time frame to cope with the expected surge in cases of COVID-19 presenting to our hospitals.

“We are enormously grateful for the cooperation of all staff who have stepped up in this unprecedented situation. Most of our elective and semi-urgent work requiring critical care has been deferred to create capacity.

"We are concerned for the many patients who wait anxiously with serious diagnoses for access to care and we are keen that their needs are addressed.

“On 14/4/2020, based on our ICU bed information system, we estimated we could safely care for 411 patients (27 Paediatric and 394 Adult).

“This additional surge capacity is a short-term solution and not sustainable. It is provided by staff who are redeployed working with the support of ICU staff. “They will ultimately have to return to their usual posts to provide services to our non-COVID population who will require definitive care in the next few weeks to months as we move through this pandemic.

“As the curve is controlled in due course, those patients requiring complex surgery for cancer, heart disease, transplant and other surgeries will need access to care and have the same right of access to critical care as patients suffering from COVID-19.

Ethically and morally this country must insist that the required expansion in ICU capacity is funded, so we can offer appropriate care to all our critically ill patients and cope with the difficult months ahead. Our pre-pandemic ICU occupancy of 88pc nationally and over 96pc in major units is well above the international recommended rate of 75p.

“For too long the request of the critical care community for appropriate capacity has been deferred. Serial reports over the past 15 years have consistently documented the inadequacy of critical care capacity in Ireland.

It is now time to identify how and where we can expand capacity in the short term.

“We must assist hospitals to quickly build appropriate isolation facilities which are urgently required. We have to recruit and retain the additional staff required. This will be a challenge, but we have no time to prevaricate. The lives of patients who will require timely access to critical care will depend on it. As our elected policymakers, we need you to lead on this crucial healthcare requirement for the people of this country in this most extraordinary time. “

