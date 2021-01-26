Intensive care cases ‘will stay high for weeks’

Prof Philip Nolan said there is a ‘worryingly high’ number of infections among over-75s. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The number of Covid-19 patients treated in intensive care units will remain very high for weeks to come although admissions to hospital have now peaked, it has emerged.

People were warned that although the number of new daily cases is falling rapidly the country is in for the long haul as far as restrictions are concerned due to the huge amount of infection still circulating.

Prof Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said the number of patients with the virus in hospital will decline very slowly in the coming weeks.

He added there is ongoing concern about a worryingly high incidence of the virus among the over-75s.

Over three weeks up to 1,000 residents a week in long-term residential care have been catching the virus along with 500 staff in these facilities.

He was speaking as seven more deaths and 1,372 newly diagnosed cases of the virus were reported.

The number of patients in intensive care rose by one to 219 and there is one third more now receiving ICU treatment than in the first wave.

There are now 1,905 Covid-19 patients in hospital, down from around 2,000. But daily admissions have also fallen from as many as 140 to 74 yesterday.

Virus related deaths have reached 688 this month, with an average of 52 deaths a day. There was a death toll of 175 in December and 164 in November.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there was no evidence to link the higher deaths to preliminary data by UK scientists who believe the new, more infectious UK variant of the virus is more deadly.

Prof Nolan said: “We are seeing higher levels of infection acquired among health staff and among patients than at any point in the pandemic.” He cited the UK variant for contributing to the spread.

“We are seeing over 5pc of infection acquired among patients and 5pc among staff in healthcare settings," he added.

“That relates to the high level of virus entering those settings from the community.”

Dr Glynn said there is still no evidence that the more infectious Brazilian strain of the virus is here.

Following an appeal, 50 to 60 people came forward for testing and there was no evidence of concern.

Asked about funerals he said that in recent months there were a number of incidents where they led to significant large outbreaks, causing sickness and in some cases death.

People needed to stick to safety guidelines around funerals, he added.

Questioned on schools he said at this point in the third wave it was not the time to instigate the mobility of one million people.

Commenting on whether people should take Vitamin D supplements to increase their defences against Covid-19 disease he said it was important for people who are at home cocooning to maintain their levels of this vitamin.

Waterford GP Dr Dermot Nolan said his county had been hit hard in this wave with one in 20 getting the virus.

He told of one of his patients who suffered heart failure and refused to go to hospital because she was afraid of getting Covid-19.In another case a whole family were infected leaving their 10-year-old son with acute appendicitis to go to hospital on his own.

Online Editors