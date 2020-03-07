Infection surges across Europe amid row over crucial medical supplies

Cases of coronavirus surged in France and Germany yesterday as European officials warned that all countries must prepare to face epidemics on the same scale as Italy.

It came as smaller European countries criticised Paris and Berlin for restricting the export of crucial medical equipment such as body suits, masks, and gloves.

Health authorities said they had identified 180 new German cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 578 by yesterday afternoon. Doctors in France said the number of confirmed cases had reached 613, including nine dead, up from 423 cases on Thursday.

Italy, meanwhile, recorded a death toll of 49 yesterday, its highest since the outbreak began.

President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to put off seeing elderly people most at risk from the infection.

"Our absolute priority is to protect the people who are the most fragile in the face of this virus," he said on a visit to an old people's home.

Speaking after an urgent meeting of European Union health ministers in Brussels, Janez Lenarcic, the EU's crisis management commissioner, warned national governments against stockpiling supplies in a manner that could "favour one member state at the expense of others".

"That would undermine our common approach to this crisis," he said.

"Preparedness has to be enhanced still further because simply it is more probable that what we have now in Italy will happen elsewhere in Europe."

Germany has banned exports of face masks and gloves and France has requisitioned all existing stocks. The Czech Republic has also blocked the export of some supplies such as body suits.

The German government has faced increasing public criticism of its handling of the crisis from doctors. Berlin's main hospital, the Charite, has said it will rebel against guidelines that request that medical staff go into quarantine for 14 days if one of their colleagues is diagnosed with the virus.

France and Germany are the worst affected European countries outside Italy, which has seen 3,858 people infected and 197 people die since an outbreak began in the north of the country two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in the UK, more than 160 people have now tested positive for coronavirus, in the largest day-on-day increase.

In total, 163 people had tested positive for Covid-19 as of 9am yesterday, up from 115 cases reported at the same time on Thursday.

Northern Ireland then confirmed its fourth case, bringing the total to 164.

A man in his early eighties become the second person to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, died on Thursday while being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

On Thursday evening another patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, became the first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19 while at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Last week, a British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan, became the first UK citizen to die from the virus.

In other developments:

:: Facebook closed its London office for deep cleaning after a Singapore-based employee who had visited tested positive;

:: Scottish government official Professor June Andrew said a coronavirus pandemic would be "quite useful" as it would take out hospital bed blockers, even though it was a "horrific" thing to say;

:: Dr Mike Ryan, from the World Health Organisation, said it was "a false hope" that coronavirus would disappear in the summer like flu;

:: A 43-year-old British businessman was confirmed with Covid-19 in Thailand, and the Vatican confirmed its first case;

:: Organisers of South by Southwest cancelled this year's arts, music and technology festival in Austin, Texas, citing concerns from city officials about the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

:: Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has passed 100,000, with a total of 3,400 deaths.

