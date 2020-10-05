05/10/2020 (L to R) Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan and Tony Holohan during a meeting between coalition party leaders & medical officers at Government buildings. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level Three restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.

However, restaurants and wet pubs will be allowed provide outdoor service.

The Cabinet is signing off on new Covid-19 restrictions which will only allow pubs and restaurants provide outdoor dining and takeaway service for the next three weeks.

Pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to open but they will only be able to provide outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.

The same rules will apply to restaurants and pubs that do serve food.

However, so called ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin will still be prohibited from opening unlike their counterparts in other counties.

The Cabinet is introducing Level Three restrictions nationwide after rejecting the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) advice to enforce a full lockdown.

Rules on household visits will remain the same to ensure people do not become isolated during the next round of Covid-19 measures.

This means six people from one household can visit another home.

Nphet and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan wanted to ban all household visits and only allow people travel 5km from their home.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the country on the new restrictions during a live broadcast tonight.

Online Editors