Indian capital preparing for peak of 37,000 Covid-19 cases a day as minister announces easing of lockdown

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus line up to receive the vaccine for Covid-19 in India. (Photo: AP)

India's capital city is preparing to deal with a coronavirus infection peak of 37,000 cases a day in future, its chief minister said on Saturday as he also announced a partial easing of a lockdown.

New Delhi is also preparing for oxygen storage capacity of 420 tons, and will set up genome sequencing labs to study coronavirus variants, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a web news conference.

India as a whole reported 120,529 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380.

The total tally of infections now stands at 28.69 million and the death toll at 344,082, data from the federal health ministry showed.