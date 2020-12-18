| 10.2°C Dublin

‘In a scary situation like this, Christmas just drops down the list of priorities’ – Killorglin reeling amid Covid outbreak

People in Killorglin fearful as many in town have to quarantine after outbreak, writes Catherine Fegan

Glen Evans from Killorglin with his son Colm (12), who is one of the children who tested positive for Covid-19 Expand

Catherine Fegan

When Susan Moriarty drew the curtains in her home at around 8.30am yesterday her eyes were met with a disquieting scene.

It was time for the school-run, when the main road into the small estate where she lives would normally be busy with carloads of children being ferried to school.

Overnight, it seemed, something had dramatically changed everything.

