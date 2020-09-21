Images of mass rave gathering in capital sparks fears

Gardaí insisted they conducted high-profile patrols around the city over the weekend as Level 3 restrictions came into play. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Images of Dubliners partying and socialising in large numbers have sparked alarm as the number of new Covid-19 cases in the capital hit 241.

Gardaí insisted they conducted high-profile patrols around the city over the weekend as Level 3 restrictions came into play.

However, a number of incidents have sparked serious concern as health officials again urged the public to slash their number of social contacts.

The most high-profile was an outdoor rave near the Oliver Bond flats in the inner city, with video showing up to 100 young people dancing to loud music without social distancing. There were also other images of crowds of revellers in city-centre streets late on Saturday night.

Gardaí were called to the incident near the Oliver Bond flats on Saturday night and said the crowd dispersed with "no breaches" detected.

However, there was an apparent contradiction as Dublin City Council last night said: "Yes, we have seen the video from social media.

Expand Close Briefing: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Colin Keegan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Briefing: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"The activity showing on the video is clearly contrary to public guidelines and we will refer the matter to the gardaí."

As part of the restrictions in Dublin, organised gatherings are permitted only for up to 15 people.

Of the 396 confirmed cases announced yesterday, more than half were in the capital.

Acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: "The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week. This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

"Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week."

Meanwhile, Dr Gabriel Scally made an appeal to young people - particularly in Dublin - to "do your bit, to keep the virus under control" as he warned of long-haul Covid being a threat to youths.

Dr Scally said: "If some people disregard the rules, it will undermine the whole effort, so it's really important everyone does their best to keep this virus under control.

"I've said it before and again, I will repeat it - alcohol is Covid's best friend. Large parties with alcohol are an invitation to spread the virus. Young people should not think they're immune: they're not."

When asked about the restrictions in Dublin, where only up to 15 diners can eat outside premises - Dr Scally said: "There's nothing fair about the virus - it kills and seriously damages people."

Fine Gael senator Mary Seery Kearney, who is based in south Dublin, said "such scenes are absolutely unacceptable" and called for more Garda intervention.

"We require more high-visibility Garda patrols in areas where required and prosecutions where warranted," Ms Seery Kearney said.

"The prevention of uncontrolled gatherings such as this event has to become a priority for authorities and Government if required."

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty said images on social media were "concerning".

But he added: "Pitting communities against each other and demonising working-­class communities will get us nowhere. Instead of pointing the finger at isolated social gatherings, we should be addressing systemic issues in our meat plants and on our construction sites."

Gardaí said they had begun carrying out hundreds of additional checkpoints across Dublin and the surrounding counties. Extra gardaí have been drafted into the city to help with the policing plan.

Irish Independent