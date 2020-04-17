'I'm hopeful about May 5' - Dr Tony Holohan on when Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted

Dr Tony Holohan said he is "hopeful" that Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted by May 5.

Movement restrictions that were due to expire on Easter Sunday were last week extended by three weeks.

Dr Tony Holohan said the government will first look at areas where risk of increasing infection is low and if the health service has the ability to handle increased infection before easing restrictions.

He said the if the R0 rises to 1.1 or 1.2, the country will be "back on the path of further infection."

"There are a number of things we need to take into account. Obviously from our point of view we look at the public health impact of all of these restrictions, and what we'd like to do at the beginning, is to identify things that we think have the lowest chance of increasing the risk of further infection," he told RTÉ's Late Late Show.

"The greatest benefits from that measure, either in terms of the economy or get people getting back to work, or in terms of society in a broader sense, and we know the impact of the education system, and things like that so we want to identify the right order.

"We're working with colleagues and across government basis to help us to identify, not only the health potential health impact, but also the economic and social benefit for these measures that's work we're doing right at the moment.

He said "it's very difficult to predict" if schools will reopen on May 5, but said: "I'm hopeful about May 5."

Dr Holohan added that there is "no textbook" advising how and when the government should begin lifting restrictions.

He said health authorities must first establish how services will handle the possibility of the infection rate increasing once the measures begin to be reduced.

"We've identified the date of May 5 to continue with the current measures, we think it's important that we continue with those measures we have in place until then.

"There are a number of things that have to happen for us to be satisfied that it's the right time for us to begin to think about lifting some of those restrictions. Obviously we want the behaviour of the disease to be such as to give us assurance that it's the right time. In other words, our experience in the population with the disease, we want that to be as low as it possibly can be.

"We also want to be sure that in a situation where we begin to identify some restriction that we want to lift or to change that we're able to study the impact of that.

"Because the reality is we don't know, we're not following a rule book, there is no textbook they can read that tells you what all these measures in combination do. Right around the world, everybody has these kinds of measures in place is is looking at this question of restriction, what is the appropriate order, what is the right order in which to lift them.

"We'll be doing that in the expectation that we can make life easier for people, but we'll be watching what happens with the disease as a result because it could happen that although we identify a measure to change, maybe more infection that we might have originally thought might result from that we have to be in a position to pick that up really quickly."

He continued: "So that means our sampling arrangements, our testing arrangements in the laboratories, the feedback of that information to the patients, the contact tracing as we call it from our public health teams, and then the follow up of those contacts for a period of 14 days, as well as testing of those contacts, and then all of that to be supported by an IT system that allows us to know in real time with the impact of all of that is we have to have all those measures in place as late as this week the who has reinforced those recommendations.

"Before we think about lifting restrictions, we need to be in a position to ensure that if there has to be a further increase in cases we're able to pick that up really quickly, and adjust the measures that are in place."

Online Editors