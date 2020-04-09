I'm a bit upset' - frontline healthcare worker after patient spat in his face

A frontline healthcare worker has told of his shock after a patient he was assisting spat on his face.

Damien, who works on a hospital Covid ward, said he and a colleague were called to help with a patient who had become disruptive towards staff on Tuesday morning.

While trying to prepare a single room for the patient, Damien said she spat at the side of his face and his colleagues' faces numerous times.

“I was asked to assist with a patient who had been extremely disruptive and abusive towards staff and in the process of that action, and she spat at myself, and at my colleague,” he told RTÉ’s Seán O'Rourke show.

“I'm currently working on a Covid ward so the patients on the ward are either positive Covid, or they're waiting for Covid results to come back

“This patient had become extremely disruptive, and my colleagues needed assistance so myself and another male member of staff were asked to help with this patient.

“There were three or four other members of staff in the room at the time and other patients. We were in the process of preparing a single room for the woman and in that time myself and my colleague had to restrain the patient.

“So for roughly 20 to 30 minutes we had to restrain the patient and in that process, she spat numerous times, not directly in our faces but towards the side of our heads, into the side of our faces. That happened at least four to six occasions.”

Damien said he was in “shock” over the incident, but will return later this week. He added that he has reported the incident to gardai, but was told a statement cannot be taken for up to 14 days for health and safety reasons.

“I was in shock. I go back to work in the next couple of days as I have no physical injuries. I'm a bit upset, obviously.

“I mean, I'm here at home with my wife and my young kids. It is difficult. But I will go back to work within the next couple of days.”

He has not been tested for Coronavirus as he has not yet shown symptoms.

He said: “They're going as per protocol, that I wouldn't show any signs or symptoms at such an early stage, and just to monitor myself for signs and symptoms, and if I develop them then I'll be tested.”

In response to the incident, a garda spokesperson said: "All incidents of this nature are fully and thoroughly investigated, we would advise anyone who is a victim of this form of behaviour to come forward. A number of similar cases are currently before the courts."

