Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that people meeting to socialise and ignoring public health messages is putting 'our collective progress at risk' as 378 new cases of coronavirus and one further death was confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Dr Holohan said: “The average daily five-day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days.

"We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk."

There have been 124 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Today brings the total case count to 38,973 while the death toll from the virus stands at 1,811.

Of the cases notified today; 186 are men and 190 are women and 63pc are under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Read More

“We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home," Dr Holohan added.

Read More

Online Editors