If we hit 100 Covid cases per day we’re going back to Phase 2 – what would that look like again?

Members of An Garda on Dublin’s Henry Street during the coronavirus lockdown. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland may have to go back to Phase Two of restrictions if the daily confirmed coronavirus cases reach 100 each day again, NPHET expert Cillian De Gascun has warned.

This would mean that travel would again be limited to within 20km of your home and restaurants, gyms and hairdressers would be among the businesses that may have to close again.

Mr De Gascun, a Consultant Virologist and Laboratory Director, at the National Virus Reference Lab, said that if Ireland is registering triple figure cases daily again, we "would be looking at perhaps taking a step backwards into Phase Two" of the government's Roadmap to Reopening Society.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Sarah McInerney, Mr De Gascun, who is a member of of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said: "It's too late to impact on the case numbers that we will report over the next seven to ten days, those infections have already occurred.

"Once we start getting into the high double digits or over 100 cases a day we would be in a very difficult place. What the government decided on Wednesday is that we are pausing on Phase Three, we're not moving into Phase Four and in essence we would be looking at perhaps taking a step backwards into Phase Two.

"Some of the services opened in Phase Three, we may need to look at closing them down again or restricting access again."

Mr De Gascun said that Ireland NPHET "are monitoring the data very closely and we will act very quickly" before allowing the R number, which denotes the rate of infection, return to between four and five, as it was in Ireland in March.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly warned yesterday that Ireland's current R number, which is approaching the two mark, would be conducive with case numbers sky-rocketing in to the high 100s.

"This R number, which we're all very focused on, has gone above one," he told Morning Ireland.

"They believe it's somewhere between 1.2 and 1.8.

"If it's 1.8, they believe that within about three weeks, we could be up to 150 - 160 cases per day - which obviously is a completely different place we don't want to be in."

Some guidance has changed since Phase Two was initiated on June 8, and face masks which were advised upon under that phase are now mandatory in many settings, but certain Phase Two restrictions would be likely if Mr De Gascun's concerns become reality.

Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said when unveiling the change in restriction in early June that Ireland had "earned the right to be hopeful", but recent developments have left that hope somewhat dwindling.

A return to Phase Two would see internal travel restrictions reinstated, which could hit the 'staycation' boom that the hospitality industry were counting on as a lifeline.

Those over 70 will also be advised to give back many of the freedoms they have enjoyed in the past few weeks.

It is unsure whether the limit on attending funerals will be lowered back to 25 or if religious services will still receive special permission with regard to numbers in attendance.

So what would going back to Phase Two look like:

Travel

You may travel within your own county, or up to 20 kilometres from your home if crossing county boundaries

You will be asked to work from home where possible

You will be asked to avoid public transport where possible and to walk or cycle if you can

Public transport capacity may be limited again because of social distancing requirements

All non-essential overseas travel to and from Ireland should be avoided

Passengers arriving from outside the island of Ireland are expected to self-isolate for 14 days

Passengers will also have to complete a form showing where they will self-isolate

Social

You may meet up to 6 people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings. Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place

All retail outlets and shops may remain open

Outdoor training will be limited to groups of 15, including trainers and coaches, and must be non-contact

Horse and greyhound racing can continue behind closed doors

Over 70s

Advised to stay at home as much as possible

Inviting small numbers into your home is allowed but social distancing must be observed

Shopping is only advised during times specially allocated by retailers

