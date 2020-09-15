If this is Government's level best, it is badly in need of a clarity vaccine

IT was the day the Government was going to level with us. About the levels.

And level-headed viewers who tuned in to the live TV broadcast from Dublin hoped to hear the details. There were none.

Instead Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Stephen Donnelly turned up 10 minutes late and gave three individual speeches. In none of them was there information about the levels, other than mention by the Taoiseach that the whole country is at Level 2.

Dublin will have some additional measures, although this won’t be Level 3, and of course they didn’t like suggestions from the media that it amounted to Level 2-and-a-half.

The speeches were full of guff, along with obligatory praise of frontline workers, and our ongoing national sacrifice, also known as the wonderful spirit of the Irish people.

Boris Johnson is the hate figure of the hour, but he would have rocked up to the Downing Street lectern and delivered what the levels meant in five minutes.

In the UK they have a Rule of Six, which is at least memorable. The citizens of Ireland were given five levels, oh – and four Ws.

Leo Varadkar threw in this unhelpful addition. In Dublin, we should Welcome no more than one household to our own, Wash our hands, Watch our distance, Wear a facemask.

The other key level – that of Government communications – was once more abysmal. “Incoherent,” said Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane, analysing afterwards on RTÉ. “We don’t need Trump-like statements, we need clear statements.” Dublin had been left in a limbo between Levels 2 and 3, he said. The overall plan was “not easily explainable” and people needed a simple message.

Labour TD Ged Nash said he had expected more clarity but “instead we’ve got confusion”. Dublin was at 2.5 on a 5.5-point plan, he complained.

Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said the Taoiseach had been “blustery”.

RTÉ anchor Caitríona Perry may have sounded partisan but was only telling the truth when she said: “Most of the information is online, it didn’t come out there in the press conference at all.”

Ah, online… one might expect ‘Covid Levels Plan in Full’ as a big button on gov.ie, the Government website. This is what a level-headed person would do. Instead you have to go to the site and on to the tab marked ‘Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and then – hey, presto – you reach six yellow boxes, about things like symptoms and social welfare.

Tip: It’s the middle box in the top row, the one with the squiggling image of Ireland, saying ‘Plan for living with Covid-19’ and making sure not to have the word ‘Level’ in its title. That would be too simple.

Only in here (while having to scroll down) you’ll be able to see the five levels in detail. Not that you will find the current situation for the capital city and most populous county anywhere…because Dublin has been aerosolised and left hanging in the air somewhere between Levels 2 and 3.

But in a nutshell – no ‘wet pubs’ opening in Dublin for the foreseeable, and only one household (maximum six) visiting your own address. And limit your travel outside the region.

Why couldn’t they have said that?

Why did the Taoiseach talk instead about schools, unemployment, the €600m extra for the health service this winter, and the dreaded Woga – or whole-of-Government approach?

Why did Leo muck around with his four Ws? And Stephen Donnelly tell us about Chapter 1 and the nation now being in Chapter 2? What happened to the levels?

We’re all doing our level best, but this Government urgently needs a clarity vaccine to banish its groan advice.