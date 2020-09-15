| 20.1°C Dublin

If this is Government's level best, it is badly in need of a clarity vaccine

Senan Molony

Announcement of new Covid-19 plan was heavy on guff and short on detail

Taoiseach Micheál Martin as the Government sets out Plan for Covid Resilience and National Recovery (Photo: Juilen Behal Photography) Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin as the Government sets out Plan for Covid Resilience and National Recovery (Photo: Juilen Behal Photography)

IT was the day the Government was going to level with us. About the levels.

And level-headed viewers who tuned in to the live TV broadcast from Dublin hoped to hear the details. There were none.

Instead Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Stephen Donnelly turned up 10 minutes late and gave three individual speeches. In none of them was there information about the levels, other than mention by the Taoiseach that the whole country is at Level 2.

