'If our long term strategy is lockdown, we don't have a strategy for the virus' - Professor Paul Moynagh

The streets of Temple Bar were virtually deserted during the early stages of lockdown

AN immunologist from Maynooth University said he does not believe lockdowns work against Covid-19.

Professor Paul Moynagh, from the university’s Institute for Human Health said Ireland had already had a “very severe” lockdown and this had failed to rid the country of the virus.

“Lockdowns have never eliminated a virus,” Prof Moynagh told Newstalk Breakfast.

The best way forward, Prof Moynagh felt, was for the continuation of “society solidarity” - including the wearing of masks, washing of hands and of increased testing and tracing.

“That system has to work really well,” he said, referring to State testing and tracing.

“Some of our high numbers were triggered by high numbers in meat factories.

“To me, it's a red flag to say we should be mass testing facilities.”

Covid-19 cases have risen across Ireland in recent weeks, with yesterday seeing 217 cases - the highest daily case since May.

However, according to yesterday’s figures, there had been no deaths for 10 days.

The lower death rate could, Prof Moynagh felt, indicate older people may be protecting themselves.

But there could also be a possibility that the “viral load” leading to infections, had been decreased by mask wearing.

“That may decrease the severity,” he said. “There is talk of building a narrative in terms of lockdowns.

“I look at the trade off of lockdowns, to flatten the curve. Having done that and our lockdown was very severe and we ended it at a glacial pace...

“I see very little evidence that lockdowns work. This narrative that lockdown is the solution - we never in history used lockdowns to eliminate a virus.

“If our long term strategy is lockdown, we don't have a strategy for the virus.”

