'If it's really busy, go somewhere else,' beach and park picnickers told

PEOPLE who want to have picnics in parks or beaches have been told to "go somewhere else" if their chosen location is crowded.

Senior government official Liz Canavan - who previously discouraged people from having picnics in public amenities - said the public should "use common sense" ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

She urged people to follow the public health guidelines when they're out and about in the expected good weather and also to consider road safety amid a rise in the number of fatalities this year.

Last week Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary general Ms Canavan, told the public: "If you're visiting a public amenity try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics.

Relaxing: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar enjoys the sunshine in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Relaxing: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar enjoys the sunshine in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

"Please do your exercise and then go home."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was pictured eating with friends in the Phoenix Park days later.

Mr Varadkar's spokesman later insisted the Taoiseach “broke no laws, breached no regulations and observed public health guidance”.

Ms Canavan was asked today what the advice is for people who may wish to have a picnic in the Phoenix Park this weekend.

She said people should "try to avoid spending too long in crowded places where social distancing is likely to become an issue."

Ms Canavan said the message on popular amenities is "if it's crowded and popular, you shouldn't spend too much time there... So that's the message really - keep moving through."

She said some places are more popular than others and if it’s "really busy maybe go somewhere else."

Asked if her remarks that people should do their exercise and go home still stand she said: "we have to be realistic".

"What we’re saying is use your common sense. If it’s getting too crowded and you're not going to be able to do social distancing... you should really think about moving on".

She also said: "I think most people understand the common sense approach.

"To just trying to keep moving through popular amenities. I don’t think that’s confusing to be honest."

Ms Canavan said social distancing must be maintained at all times including when meeting family or friends from other households.

People are advised to keep washing their hands regularly and use cough and sneeze etiquette.

Online Editors