'I went for a Covid test but was told I had cancer' - Irish man (31)

A man who was diagnosed with cancer after collapsing while attending a Covid-19 test has told of his shock.

Paul Dornan from Belfast described how his life has been turned upside down by the news.

The 31-year-old said that in March, life had been going so well. He had recently married his wife Katie and secured a new home for his family.

But it all changed in a heartbeat. After a few weeks of feeling unwell he went for a Covid-19 test and that same evening, after collapsing in the test centre on the Andersonstown Road, was told he had leukaemia.

Six months later he has barely had time to be with his new bride and new step daughter Mia (11). Instead it has been a roller coaster of emotions.

But three childhood mates have now stepped in to help.

Friends with Paul since childhood, Kieran McCormick, Conor Donnelly and Patrick Blake are now doing all they can by raising funds for Paul and his family.

Paul, currently undergoing treatment in hospital, went 13 weeks without visitors due to the Covid lockdown, so had to deal with the enormity of what he was facing on his own.

"It was a big, big shock," Paul said. "It has felt a bit like a prison sentence. I want to be with Katie, getting ready for the new baby, but I'm trying to stay positive. I have to.

"I hadn't been feeling well and my GP told me to go for a Covid test. I wasn't expecting cancer.

"And then Katie told me the news she was expecting a baby. I can't thank my friends enough for what they're doing."

Paul is hoping to be well enough soon to travel to Dublin for a bone marrow transplant, but before that he could well be a dad with Katie expecting the baby in December.

"It's been a crazy time," he said. "But Katie has been my rock. She's a superstar. She's always been there for me through this."

Mr McCormick is driving the fundraising campaign.

"It's what mates do," he said. "We just want to give the future every chance.

"The three of us decided we had to do something. Paul's had a tough time, but has so much to look forward to in life."

Kieran, a registered nurse, said he had told his friend to get checked after he had complained about feeling unwell.

"Being in the medical profession, all your mates ask you stuff like that," he said. "Covid-19 was just starting but when his GP told him to get a test we weren't expecting to be here six months later looking at this situation.

"He collapsed through the doors of the test centre that day and was immediately blue lighted to the Royal Hospital in Belfast and a few hours later, while all on his own, was told the awful news that he had leukaemia.

"Paul and Katie were only married in October last year. They should be enjoying life as a newly married couple.

"But Paul's diagnosis completely isolated him from his family and friends.

"We know he has a rough road ahead, long periods of time away from his loved ones, financial pressures and the possibility of being in hospital during the birth of his baby girl.

"We just want to raise the money he needs to get access to any other treatments that may help him, support the birth of his child and to ease the burden of financial pressures. He has been made redundant and Katie is carrying all those burdens alone.

"He's strong-willed, courageous and determined to fight this cancer and to see his little daughter come into the world. We want to be there with him in whatever way we can.

"Despite his illness his biggest worry is being able to provide for his new family."

Almost £5,000 has been raised at 'Pauly D's Big Fight' GoFundMe page.