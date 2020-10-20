'I was expecting it to be worse' - shoppers battle rain and gridlock for last-minute buys before lockdown

Relentless rain and traffic gridlock greeted Galway shoppers hoping to stock up before lockdown.

But Dale Conroy battled the elements and the crowds in Smyth’s Toys on Headford Road to ensure she had Christmas presents for the ones she loves.

“I don’t think I have ever had my shopping done in October but the lockdown is coming and I wanted to make sure I had presents for my twin niece and nephew.

“Anything else, like a voucher for adults, I can get at a later stage but it was important to me that I had them all sorted.

Read More

“I can relax now I have them. I didn’t relish going shopping in December when the lockdown might be lifted and having to go out in a big crowd.

“It wasn’t too bad today, I was expecting it to be worse.”

Jennifer Alani, from Galway, battles a full trolley of toys back to her car through the Smyth’s car park.

She is relieved to have gotten the bulk of her shopping done.

“I’m really glad my shopping almost is done now. The thoughts of a six week lockdown inspired me to come out today.”

David Brickland wanted to get “a few bits” before he and his partner prepare to isolate for six weeks.

I work in hospitality so I finished up last week. Just before everything shuts I wanted to make sure we had everything we needed.

“My partner is finishing tomorrow so we just have to get through the next few weeks.

“It’s weird we are back here again. I was expecting it to be busier today but it’s manageable.

“My plan as regards Christmas shopping is to do it online. I want to support local as I work in hospitality and I know how important it is.”

Honour Cure and her boyfriend Denis Brosnan decided to brave the rain and pick up a few essential before the shops close.

“We just needed a few essentials like extra socks and all that,” joked Denis.

“I suppose it’s our last opportunity for a while to come to the shopping centre.

“I just hope it’s only six weeks,” said Denis.

The couple didn’t bother with Christmas shopping just yet.

“I’m the kind of person who could do it the day before, so I’m not too worried about that yet,” said Denis.

“We wanted to come into town and see the crowds and feel the buzz around the place before we go back to the weird calm of lockdown,” said Honour.

“It’s hard to imagine it being so quiet again when you see all the people out today.

“The last lockdown felt so unnatural and there was no cheer in the air. It’s so strange we are going back to that but hopefully everyone will come through it.

“I do feel sad for all the businesses that have to close, it’s very tough on people,” said Honour.

Read More

Online Editors