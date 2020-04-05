| 9.4°C Dublin

'I survived siege of Jadotville but Covid-19 made my life flash before my eyes'

Army veteran (82) back home after three weeks battling potentially deadly virus

Tom Gunn (82) with his dog Penny at home in Mullingar. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Catherine Fegan

There have only been two occasions during his 82 years when Tom Gunn experienced genuine fear.

The first was during the Siege of Jadotville when, as a 23-year-old soldier in the strife-torn Congo, he spent five days under fire.

The second, more recent and closer to home, was when he tested positive for Covid-19. "That was when my entire life flashed before me," Tom told the Irish Independent.

