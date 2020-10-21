'I don’t have enough staff to cater for demand' - Salon owners see surge of last-minute appointments before Level 5 lockdown begins

We’re all glammed-up with nowhere to go.

Salon owners are reporting a huge surge in demand for last-minute appointments with many staying open until 10pm tonight to cope with pre-lockdown clients.

Eyebrow tinting and shaping are among the treatments most in-demand. But people are also getting hair extensions, Shellac nail treatments and even spray tans done before Level 5 restrictions kick in at midnight.

Leeson Beauty Lounge owner Suzanna Kutlesa only moved to her new premises on Wicklow Street six days ago from Leeson Street and admits there’s huge sadness there at having to pull down the shutters again.

She has been inundated with calls from clients and said they have a “very busy day ahead” as they try to deal with the rush for beauty treatments.

“A lot of people are coming in getting their eyebrows tinted and waxed, just to have that done for the next few weeks and then all my regulars are coming in to get their nails done. I’m going to stay very active on my social media during lockdown so I can give them tips about safely removing them too,” she said.

One positive she’s taking from the sudden closure is the amount of support being shown to her by her customers.

“People are already looking to book in for December which is great and I got some lovely messages over the last few days. I am sad that I have to close the doors tonight but the support that's been shown is a very positive thing,” she said.

Hair consultant Ceira Lambert, who specialises in hair extensions at her Shankill salon, said she’s been totally swamped trying to cater for those clients who booked in this week.

“I literally don’t have enough staff to cater for the demand. We all worked 9am-9pm yesterday as we were closed on Monday and then we had two days to fit everyone in as we don’t want to leave anybody out,” she said.

“I was up until 2am emailing people back on Monday night after the announcement was made and then straight into work at 8am on Tuesday morning. I didn’t get home until 11 last night so we’ll stay open as late as we can tonight.”

She reported a lot of clients asking for things like blow-dries just to get that “feel-good factor” as well as people looking to get their colour done or their extensions taken care of.

“It’s funny because nobody’s going anywhere but they just want to feel good. It's self-care and a way of making themselves feel a bit better,” she said.

However, she said that without being disrespectful to anyone who has been directly impacted by Covid, she feels it’s a little unfair to close down so many small salons, putting countless jobs at risk.

“I don't know anybody in the industry who’s had a case. We spent a huge amount of money putting in all the safety measures. We bent over backwards to abide by the rules so if there are businesses not doing that, they should be closed.

“We rely on November and December so heavily for business so it’s so stressful having to close for six weeks.”

There are also salons catering to the wellness and wellbeing industry that are lamenting having to close, including Calm Beauty in Drumcondra, where staff have been working 9am-9pm this week.

As well as offering standard beauty treatments like spray tans and nails, they do specialised massages for patients in Rehab as well as Reflexology treatments for women undergoing fertility treatment and pre-natal massages.

“A lot of our clients were coming up stressed to the gills and there’s a few really wobbling this week,” explained co-owner Jenny Faison.

“It’s a nice diversion for them coming in here. It’s an hour that they’re not on their phone and they get to switch off and they need that head space. It helps reduce their adrenalin levels because everyone is in that fight-or-flight mode right now. We all have heightened stress levels so it’s hard for them to hear we’re going to be closed for six weeks.”

She said they work in conjunction with couples trying to conceive and would normally see a woman once a week if she’s undergoing fertility treatment – working in conjunction with their hospital plan for the best results.

She and co-owner Jenny Fitzpatrick only opened their doors in July and say they are devastated that they have to close again after just four months.

“I just feel really sad today, really defeated. We were only finding our stride and we’re going to be sitting at home again. What we do here impacts our clients so much so it’s really hard,” she said.

