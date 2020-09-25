'I didn’t know I had to self-isolate' - Publican who had coronavirus went to work while waiting for test results

A Roscommon publican who went to work displaying coronavirus symptoms while awaiting test results has said he didn’t know he should have been isolating.

Mr Murray, owner of An Bóthar Rua pub in Elphin subsequently tested positive for coronavirus after attending his busy bar on Saturday night.

Mr Murray told the Roscommon Herald: “I will put my hands up and say I didn’t know I had to self-isolate. If I knew I was supposed to, I would not have been at the bar on Saturday.

“That was never explained to me. If I knew that, there is no way I would have been in the pub on the Saturday,” he said.

When Gordon Murray attended his bar on Saturday night, he found a party of around 20 people gathered at three tables enjoying themselves. He has refuted rumours there were more in attendance and said he has CCTV to prove that there were a total of just 50 or 60 in the bar as a whole on the Saturday night.

He said: “I am disappointed as to why this group of people arrived without contacting me, but they probably knew if they did ask I would refuse them anyway.”

When asked if he asked the party to leave, Mr Murray said he had “no reason to kick them out from a legal point of view”.

Mr Murray said he knows there is anger in the locality after the events unfolded and said “I would be angry myself.

“Unfortunately we are in a small, tight-knit community and they are quick to point the finger. It is a lesson. Shouting and roaring and making complaints is not going to help,” he went on.

“I run a good pub here and it is a very well known and established premises. This behaviour is totally out of character,” he said.

The publican has since closed his bar and is isolating away from his family.

“I just hope the people who have proved positive have a speedy recovery,” he added.

