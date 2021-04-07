'I did not ask for it' - David Begg confirms he received Covid jab as chair of Mater Hospital board

Former trade unions chief David Begg confirmed today he received a Covid-19 vaccine as chair of the board of Dublin's Mater Hospital.

Mr Begg (71) formerly led the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and later became head of Concern.

He told Independent.ie the vaccine was offered to all members of the board who were not working medical staff.

The Mater hospital received deliveries of the vaccine for its frontline care staff.

Mr Begg said he got the vaccine several weeks ago.

He said they received the vaccine before the HSE issued guidelines.

"I did not ask for it. The decision was made by the clinicians based on the risk to the hospital of people coming in and the risk to people themselves."

He said not all members of board have to go into the hospital and "not everyone got the the vaccine."

He added some of the board members are doctors and nurses in the hospital.

"Some of our people are abroad. One is a GP who got the vaccine elsewhere and other people got it somewhere else as well ."

Other members did not necessarily want it, he added.

He said when he is in the hospital he is encountering patients who may be wheeled past him in trolleys.

"It is compounded by being in a vulnerable age with medical conditions."

He said he did not ask who else received the vaccine.

Mr Begg said :"I am in the age and underlying condition category even if you completely ignored by role in the hospital."

The Mater hospital was contacted by Independent.ie early on Friday to explain why members of the board were offered vaccines from the deliveries for frontline healthcare workers.

It did not answer the question and after being asked again for a response on Tuesday it said the "hospital will not be commenting at this time”.

