Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae says he won’t be wearing a mask in the Dáil chamber.

But he told the Irish Independent he was not making a point about personal freedoms. He was medically unfit to wear one, he said.

“I tried wearing one and I couldn’t stop coughing. I can’t wear one. I’m not trying to say anything to anyone or make any point, just that I can’t wear one because it starts me into a fit of coughing.”

Mr Healy Rae acknowledged the Ceann Comhairle has asked for masks to be worn throughout the building and in the chamber, which he had not entered by 4.20pm yesterday.

But he complained: “Aren’t we socially distanced already? Don’t we have to sit far away from each other? I thought that was enough.”

Mr Healy Rae told the Irish Independent he had not sought a medical certification as to his condition, but would consider the matter if anyone asked him for one.

It was a personal matter, because he had tried to wear a mask on occasion, but had been unable to continue because it prompted a continuous outburst of coughing and spluttering, he said.

The colourful TD, who easily held his Kerry seat in February despite early opinion poll findings that he could struggle to hang on, has endured criticism for his long-standing conviction that climate change has been hyped and is not a serious threat to mankind since climate has fluctuated severely over the centuries.

He stressed that he was not attempting to make any point about the severity of coronavirus or reports of its highly-contagious nature, and was otherwise taking appropriate precautions.

“It’s just that I can’t wear a mask because it starts me into a terrible fit of coughing.”

