‘I can’t wait to have my first pint’ – meet the Irish expats in Israel ready to resume ‘normality’

Paula Fay with her sons Odhrán and Oisín Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Irish expats in Israel who have received the Covid-19 vaccine will this weekend flash a green pass and be able to sit inside a restaurant for the first time in months.

Israel’s fastest-in-the-world vaccine programme has led to a drop in infections, while research by Israeli scientists shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is even more effective at preventing serious illness than previously hoped.

After a year of strict lockdowns, curfews and mandatory mask-wearing, snippets of normal life are starting to resume for the nine million people living there. “I know this is really Irish but I can’t wait to have my first pint,” said Meath woman Paula Fay (41), who received her second jab.

