Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it would be “reckless” to rule out further Covid-19 restrictions, as he revealed the Government is “encouraging” the Europeans Medicines Agency (EMA) to authorise the first pill to treat the virus.

Mr Varadkar this morning said: “I can’t rule them (restrictions) out, it would be reckless to do so. But I can say it’s not our intention and we don’t expect to have to reimpose restrictions before Christmas.

“The situation is fragile but it is stable. We will see cases hit around 4,000 today or tomorrow,” he told Morning Ireland.

“It’s heading that way and there’s a backlog of other cases. But the number in hospital last night was 436. ICU 90. It’s been pretty stable the last two weeks, which is reassuring, it’s telling us the vaccine wall is working and infections and cases aren’t turning into hospitalisations, thankfully they aren’t turning into high levels of deaths.

“Deaths are happening and every death is a tragedy but the situation is stable, at least in the hospitals.”

Yesterday the UK became the first nation globally to green light the use of new Merck antiviral drug Molnupiravir, the first drug to successfully treat the virus and the Irish Government wants to follow suit.

“That tablet reduces your chances of being hospitalised in half,” Minister Varadkar said.

And we’re encouraging the EMA to authorise that soon.

“It’s not a single strategy, there’s three elements to it and potentially a fourth element, with therapeutics being developed.

Mr Varadkar also signalled the potential for boosters to be rolled out to everyone.

“Our plan now is to stay the course with the vaccines,” he said.

“It’s about the booster programme, which is going really well. I believe that will need to be more extensive.

“It’ll need to cover people under 60 who have chronic conditions, maybe everyone under 60.

“Isolate, test and trace. It’s really important that people who have symptoms stay at home and get the test.”

And despite a Government call to return to offices recently, it seemed Mr Varadkar was more in line with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn, who last month stated the public should work from home.

“It’s the masks, the work from home, the ventilation,” Minister Varadkar said. “But that does depend on everyone doing the right thing, including the Government.”