A restaurant owner in Co. Kerry has ordained himself as a priest to re-open his restaurant for indoor dining to wedding guests.

Paul Treyvaud, owner of Treyvauds Restaurant in Killarney said he has found a “loophole” in the Irish legislation to allow back-dated weddings in restaurants.

The outspoken restauranteur previously announced his plans to re-open indoor dining in his restaurant on July 5, regardless of Covid-19 restrictions. However, today he said this would not go ahead.

“I had a little word in my ear and I was told if we open, I’d be made an example of, but more importantly, the customers indoors would be made examples of and fined heavily so unfortunately, there’s no way we can do that”, he said.

However, speaking in the Facebook video today wearing a priest’s collar, he said, “Guess what, I’ve got to one step further” announcing that he has been ordained as a minister by the Christian Global Outreach Ministries

According to the restauranteur, this will allow him to “perform any and all Christian religious services, ministerial and evangelical duties, including weddings”.

“I can preside over your marriage,” he said.

By the powers invested in me, I would like to pronounce Treyvauds restaurant open indoors,” he proclaimed.

Mr Treyvaud said he has gone through “all the statutory instruments and legislation, and nowhere does it say that if you were married throughout the pandemic and didn’t get a chance to celebrate, that you must celebrate on the day that you get married.

“So anybody who’s been married within this pandemic in the last 16 months or so is more than welcome to come into restaurants”, he said.

He added that the restaurant can take a maximum of “50 people from today onwards, but we think Tony got that wrong so we’re only prepared to take a maximum of 30”.