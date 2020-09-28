‘I am very grateful to be alive’ - healthcare worker pleads with public after spending months in a coma and suffering organ failure after catching coronavirus

A healthcare worker is pleading with the public to take precautions as he is grateful to be alive after being in a medically induced coma for two months after catching the coronavirus.

Healthcare worker Jerick Martin (30s) was admitted to an intensive care unit ICU with coronavirus and suffered multiple organ failure.

He has now spoken out about his experience with the virus and being on a ventilator despite being a “fit and healthy man”.

“I know from personal experience how dangerous this virus is,” he wrote in a statement issued by the Department of Health prior to this evening’s press conference.

“I was a fit and healthy man in my thirties, working and enjoying my life with my wife and my daughter. I caught Covid-19 and within five days of experiencing my first symptoms I was admitted to hospital, where I spent 68 days in intensive care, most of that time on a ventilator, in an induced coma.”

While he was told that he would be in a coma for a few days, he woke up two months later.

“The impact of that is very frightening and it will have long-lasting effects,” Mr Martin wrote.

“This disease does not care that you are young, fit and healthy. It does not care that you have a family who love you and who are waiting for you to come home. Anyone can catch it, and anyone can become very sick.”

He said that he is counting his lucky stars to be alive.

“I am very grateful to be alive, and I would like people to realise the effect that COVID-19 can easily have on you.”

He said that his illness was a “living hell” for his wife and that hospital staff told her twice that he may not make it.

“Being in an induced coma on a ventilator means that you are unconscious and a machine has to breathe for you. I had multi-organ failure, and my family had to cope with me being unable to respond to them, unable to hear them, surrounded by machinery and tubes in a hospital bed.

“My wife says this was a living hell for her. She thought I was going to die, and the hospital had to ring her twice to tell her that I might not live,” he added.

“I eventually began to recover, thanks to the staff in Beaumont Hospital and the family and friends who prayed for me, and I was able to go home.”

Mr Martin added that he now has diabetes, shortness of breath and hypertension and lost three and a half stone.

“Even now, my life and my health have changed. I lost 3 and a half stone in weight. I have diabetes, shortness of breath and hypertension. I did not have these conditions before. Now, I need an inhaler and I am short of breath going up or down the stairs.

“I don’t know what the longer term effects are going to be.”

He concluded his experiences pleading with people to take the coronavirus “very seriously”.

“I am asking now for everyone to be careful. Take this virus very seriously."

