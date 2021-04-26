Barbara Mandato with her father Giuseppe Mandato who died on the day she entered mandatory hotel quarantine.

A young woman whose father died on the day she entered mandatory hotel quarantine has hit out at the “heartless system” after her request to be allowed to return to Argentina on humanitarian grounds was refused.

Barbara Mandato (32), who is an Argentinian and Italian citizen, travelled to Argentina on St Patrick’s Day following the death of her grandmother in January as she had to attend to some matters concerning her will.

She and her husband spent 18 days there and later travelled to the US to quarantine at a friend’s house before returning to Ireland, where they have lived for the last three years.





However, the Government then added the US to the mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) list and they booked accommodation at the Red Cow Moran Hotel, which the Department of Health recently recruited as an MHQ facility.

Ms Mandato flew into Ireland on April 19 with a negative PCR test and was then transported to the quarantine hotel, but when she arrived there she received the “worst phone call” of her life. Her father Giuseppe Mandato (70), who was in perfect health while she was in Argentina, died after coming down with pneumonia.

“It is the kind of phone call you never want to get,” Ms Mandato told Independent.ie.

“I was so broken and I just wanted to go outside the hotel to take some air. I called seven times to reception and they weren’t returning our calls.”

Ms Mandato requested a review of her quarantine the following day so she could go home to be with her family. She had no idea her father had become unwell and said the news was a “total shock”.

“It’s so strange. He was vaccinated on April 4 and we were so happy that he got his first vaccine and I was not aware that he became ill a couple weeks later as they (her family) didn’t want to worry me about it. He caught pneumonia and it was really aggressive.

“When I requested the quarantine exception to go to the airport and fly back, they said there weren’t sufficient grounds for me to leave the hotel quarantine. That was heartbreaking.”

Funeral arrangements in Argentina have changed due to Covid-19 and her father had to be buried the following day.

Ms Mandato provided the Department of Health with a copy of her father’s death certificate and sent documentation showing her mother suffers seriously with diabetes. She requested that she be allowed to leave on humanitarian grounds.

Her request was refused on April 21.

In its decision letter, the Department of Health stated: “The attendance at a parent’s funeral or in the aftermath of their death does not amount to an exceptional or urgent humanitarian reason which would make it necessary and proportionate to end the applicant’s quarantine.

“I am not satisfied that the applicant’s input in providing care for her mother and or brother in Argentina is immediately required because of her father’s death.”

Ms Mandato said the last week in quarantine has been “horrific”.

“Mourning a loved one in a hotel room is not a nice experience. Today is pretty emotional. His birthday was last Friday. He died just a few days before his birthday and I was trying to cheer up. I didn’t want to be sad on that day. Then this morning I woke up and there was no running water in our room and I just got so angry.

“This experience has been dehumanizing, and shows a total lack of empathy and disregard for the life and personal circumstances of the people they pledge to be protecting. My mental state is in a delicate condition but despite that we are not even allowed to stay five minutes over the 15 permitted daily outside in the sun.

“The trip to Argentina was another sad reason but it gives me some comfort that I was able to see my dad before he passed back home. I am so broken.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “In the interests of protecting confidentiality, the department does not comment on individual cases.”



