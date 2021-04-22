‘I am concerned about it’ – Donnelly says decision in next week on whether to add India to hotel quarantine list

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he is expecting a decision this week on whether India will be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list or not.

India has recorded the highest one-day tally of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 314,835 cases.

The UK has added India to its ‘high risk’ list.

Minister Donnelly said that he is “concerned” about the situation in India and expects to hear back this week whether or not the country should be added to Ireland’s ‘high risk’ list.

“The Deputy Chief Medical Officer and I have spoken about India and I am expecting a recommendation about India this week.

“I am concerned about it. When the Deputy Chief Medical Officer and I spoke about this yesterday, the Indian variant had not yet been classified by the mulit-laterals as a variant of concern.

“We know that the UK has added it to their list and we’re looking at it very closely,” he added.

He also confirmed that it will be next week before he hears back from NIAC in relation its advice about the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Doses of the vaccine have been delivered but are not being used as NIAC considers the advice from the European Medicines Agency in relation to the jab.

However, NIAC will also deliver its decision on whether or the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be extended to speed up the vaccine rollout.

The Health Minister also said that while fully vaccinated people will be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine - this only applies to people who have been vaccinated by vaccines which have been approved by the European Medicines Agency.