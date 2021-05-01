Hundreds of protestors march through the streets of Dublin 

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protestors staged a march through the streets of Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí said they had not received any reports of arrests at the ‘Time for Change’ protest that gathered at Custom House Quay just after 2pm.

Gardaí had both sides of the Liffey cordoned off and several Garda vehicles could be seen lined up outside the Custom House.

Eventually, the few dozen demonstrators then moved off towards O’Connell Bride before turning up Westmoreland Street.





As the march continued, the few dozen protestors were gradually joined by others until there were close to two hundred marching past Government buildings.

Gardaí were taking no chances of a repeat of the violent scenes that broke out at anti-lockdown rally on Grafton Street in February.

Numerous Garda vehicles as well as uniformed gardai formed lines across various streets to stop marchers from gaining access.

Shouting 'end the lockdown’ and ‘whose streets? our streets’, demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as ‘jab of death’ and ‘prison for the healthy’.

As they marched past Government buildings, they shouted slogans referring to various politicians.

They then marched along Nassau Street and on to the bottom of Grafton Street as bemused shoppers looked on.

One exasperated Garda who had obviously attended previous demonstrations sighed, “If I had a bank holiday off, I wouldn’t be spending it marching through town.”

The march eventually ended at the Garden of Remembrance after passing by the GPO on O’Connell Street.

There it dispersed with no incidents, according to gardaí.



