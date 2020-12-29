Hundreds of British skiers flee from Covid quarantine in Swiss resort

Hundreds of British skiers forced to quarantine in the Swiss resort of Verbier have escaped from their quarters, with a local politician complaining it was nearly impossible to control coronavirus due to Europe’s porous borders.

The holidaymakers were ordered to isolate in their accommodation for 10 days after the UK announced it had detected a coronavirus mutation.

But on Sunday, hoteliers informed officials that breakfast trays were left untouched outside guests’ rooms and calls were going unanswered.

Of the 420 Britons identified by authorities as being in the luxury resort when the quarantine was hastily enforced, less than a dozen remained.

Switzerland banned flights from the UK from midnight on December 20 and put in place a retroactive 10-day quarantine for Britons who had arrived since December 14.

On December 24, Swiss authorities announced Britons were allowed to return home, including those in quarantine if special measures were taken which included informing cantonal authorities of their mode of transport.

Christophe Darbellay, the president of the Valais government, defended his office against accusations that too little was done to enforce the quarantine. He said: “Some guests left by car and are now in quarantine in the UK.

“There is a sense of personal responsibility. You can travel all over Europe without having to identify yourself. The border is a sieve.”

He criticised the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), saying passenger information was delivered too late, and added: “Passenger data was missing. Our work was made unnecessarily difficult.”

The FOPH denied this and said it had requested airline data for the 92 UK flights that had arrived since December 14 and gave the cantons the data on Wednesday.

Simon Wiget, the director of the Verbier Tourist Office, told the Daily Telegraph the rules were confusing, saying: “It was a drip, drip of information that we had and we informed tourists about the rules as best we could.

“We called all the hotels and tour operators and said that people who had travelled from the UK had to announce themselves to the Swiss authorities.

“We identified about 350 people but maybe there were 500 people if all the second home-owners and private chalet guests were included, it was impossible to be sure. Maybe a few people might have thought they were escaping, but I think the vast majority would have believed they were acting within the law and responsibly.

“People are basically honest and they don’t break the law on purpose. It’s all very confusing, even for us. The new rules were so hastily put together and the situation is changing so rapidly, the tourists did what they could. More efficient communication from the state would help.”

Breaking the quarantine can result in a fine of up to 10,000 Swiss francs (€9,200).

Switzerland has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the pandemic, which has resulted in some of Europe’s fiercest infection rates during the second wave.

