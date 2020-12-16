Huge queues of ambulances at Northern Ireland hospitals 'only the beginning'

Pressure continues to mount on Northern Ireland's over-stretched health service, with queues of ambulances forming outside several hospital emergency departments on Tuesday.

At one point last night, 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside Antrim Area Hospital, while inside, 43 more patients were waiting for an emergency bed.

A further 21 were waiting at the Causeway Hospital yesterday morning.

Dr Nigel Ruddle, medical director of the NI Ambulance Service, said there were "pressures right across Northern Ireland".

Exhausted doctors at Antrim Hospital were observed treating patients, including elderly men and women in their dressing gowns, in the car park.

With patients unable to leave the ambulances, medics in PPE could be seen entering ambulances to triage patients.

Hospital capacity across Northern Ireland stood at 104% yesterday.

Under pressure: Rows of ambulances outside Antrim Area Hospital

Under pressure: Rows of ambulances outside Antrim Area Hospital

Director of operations at the Northern Trust Wendy Magowan said that 100 of the hospital's 400 beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients.

She added that one patient had waited in an ambulance for 10 hours on Monday night.

"We have never known that in Antrim hospital. That simply does not happen, but there wasn't a safe area to bring that patient in," she explained.

"The pressure has been building. We are seeing our Covid figures here increasing. We're not seeing this second surge starting to abate at all."

Some patients were later transferred to Belfast hospitals.

Wendy Magowan of the Northern Health Trust

Wendy Magowan of the Northern Health Trust

Ms Magowan said emergency department staff were working with ambulance personnel to ensure those patients waiting in vehicles were getting appropriate treatment.

She later said the situation had improved since the peak of 17 ambulances queuing on Tuesday afternoon, adding: "We are outreaching from the emergency department where we need to make sure those patients are safe and are cared for to the best of our ability."

Alliance health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw said the images exposed the pressures being felt across the health service.

She added: "My heart goes out to those patients who have spent hours awaiting admission and treatment at Antrim Area Hospital while in pain and discomfort.

"It is clear that workforce pressures, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, have gravely impeded the ambulance service and emergency department from being able provide the patients with timely care this evening."

Assembly health committee chair and Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew added: "It is clear we are facing a very dangerous situation with the spread of Covid-19, the rise in hospitalisations and, sadly, people losing their lives. All of this is adding to the pressure on our health service and healthcare workers."

Pat Cullen, from the Royal College of Nursing, said nurses were almost "totally burnt out" from working "excessive hours".

"'Exhausted' isn't even the word to describe how the nurses feel. At this moment in time, a 12-hour shift almost seems a luxury to them. They're working well beyond that," she told the BBC.

The Department of Health last night urged people to redouble their efforts to fight the spread of the virus by continuing to follow the public health advice.

"These are extremely challenging times for our health service," a spokesperson said.

"If we strictly follow public health advice and restrictions, we can push infection rates down and ease pressures on our hospitals. We can protect each other and the health service."

Chief Scientific Officer Professor Ian Young yesterday flagged up particular concern about infection rates in the Mid and East Antrim council area, which is covered by the Northern Trust.

He said a case prevalence of 313 per 100,000 people was more than 100 cases higher than any other area of Northern Ireland.

It was reported yesterday that a further six people had died and that 486 new cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed.

The scenes outside hospitals unfolded as an expert warned that reimposing restrictions must happen before Christmas in order to curb the spread of Covid in the new year.

Dr Connor Bamford, a virologist at Queen's University, said case numbers "will only get worse" after non-essential retail, close-contact services and parts of the hospitality industry reopened last weekend.

He insisted Northern Ireland will feel the adverse impact of a spike in cases during January.

"Consistently across the board, the numbers here are fairly concerning and will only get worse as restrictions are relaxed. We will feel the impact of these increased numbers in the coming weeks," he said.