| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Huge queues of ambulances at Northern Ireland hospitals 'only the beginning'

Doctors treating patients in car parks - and even worse is on the way, warns QUB expert

Rows of ambulances , many with patients inside, in the car park outside Antrim Area hospital this evening. Picture by: Stephen Davison Expand

Close

Rows of ambulances , many with patients inside, in the car park outside Antrim Area hospital this evening. Picture by: Stephen Davison

Rows of ambulances , many with patients inside, in the car park outside Antrim Area hospital this evening. Picture by: Stephen Davison

Rows of ambulances , many with patients inside, in the car park outside Antrim Area hospital this evening. Picture by: Stephen Davison

Lauren Harte and Gillian Halliday

Pressure continues to mount on Northern Ireland's over-stretched health service, with queues of ambulances forming outside several hospital emergency departments on Tuesday.

At one point last night, 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside Antrim Area Hospital, while inside, 43 more patients were waiting for an emergency bed.

A further 21 were waiting at the Causeway Hospital yesterday morning.

Privacy