HSE will allow 18-29 age group to register for Covid jabs this week

Get your second vaccine dose, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The HSE will this week open the Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for 18- to 29-year-olds who are opting for an AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccination appointments are expected to be given within three weeks of registration and the older applicants are due to be given a jab first.

This age group can wait until a later date if they want to register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

However, if they want to be get an AstraZeneca vaccine faster they can register when the portal opens this week.

Under the HSE system the older a person is they are automatically given an appointment over somebody younger.

The hope is to give everyone in this age group who registers an appointment to get a first dose of AstraZeneca within three weeks, depending on availability.

Vaccinations will start next week in a bid to provide a first dose giving part protection to younger age groups.

It comes as a worrying incidence in of cases in the 16- to 29-year-old age group is being seen.

Overall there were 600 new cases of the virus reported yesterday.

However, there was just a slight increase in hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 to 64, up from 58 on Saturday.

The number in intensive care is stable at 16.

So far the rise in cases of the virus is not converting to a big increase in hospitalisations as seen in the earlier pre-vaccination days of the pandemic.

The 18- to 34-year-old age group can also register with a pharmacist to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although supply is limited.

Darragh O’Loughlin of the Irish Pharmacy Union said demand among the 18-34 age group remained high and the participating pharmacists were each expecting around 100 doses again this week.

The HSE said 850 pharmacies are now participating in the vaccination programme and so far they have received 91,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They are getting all available doses of this vaccine and will get another 48,000 over the coming week.

The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said yesterday marked 500 days since the first case of

Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

“We are currently experiencing a worrying increase in incidence in daily case numbers, particularly in the 16-29 age group,” he said.

“If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated you need to maintain a high degree of caution in your activities this summer.

“It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered.

“We have come so far, and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures.

“But our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that poses a significant threat to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said of the 200 people who were admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 over the past two months, only one was fully vaccinated and 18 were partly vaccinated.

“Get your second dose, and understand you are not fully vaccinated until a week or two after your vaccine,” he said.