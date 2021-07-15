HSE teams up with Tinder, Plenty of Fish and other dating apps to encourage vaccine uptake

The HSE is teaming up with dating apps in an effort to encourage vaccine take-up.

As the roll-out moves down the age groups, the HSE will be working with dating apps in Ireland including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish to encourage people to support and receive their covid-19 vaccine when it is offered.

Tinder users will get a free Super Like for sharing vaccine badges.

Read More

The new feature will be implemented into the dating apps and websites this week and will support the ‘For Us All’ campaign.

The features will run throughout the month of July to encourage people to receive the vaccine.

The dating platforms will share vaccine resources and offer vaccination badges for people to display on their profiles, as well as free Super Likes and other booster type features for Irish users.

Paul Reid, Chief Executive Officer of the HSE said the feature is an “important tool” to combat the virus and reach a wider audience in Ireland.

“The vaccination programme is a really important tool in our battle against covid-19, and we’ve seen incredible support for the programme among the Irish people since we started.

“Thanks to Match Group, people using their apps can be sure they’re getting information on covid-19 vaccines from the trusted source of – hse.ie – as well as showing their support for covid-19 vaccines on their dating profiles. It’s a great way to bring our campaign messages to a wide audience in Ireland,” he said.