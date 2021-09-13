HSE struggling to cope with Covid test demand as 30,000 swabbed in one day

The HSE is struggling to cope with the highest volume of people presenting for Covid-19 tests since the pandemic started.

Monday set new records for people of all ages seeking tests for the virus.

HSE chief Paul Reid revealed that over 23,000 community tests were carried out today. But this rises to 30,000 when hospitals and serial tests are added on.

He described it as an "extremely high rate and we have to monitor capacity over the coming days."

The HSE is seeing high demand for tests from schoolchildren under the age of 18.

Earlier this evening testing centres in Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth had no vacant slots for testing appointments.

Meanwhile chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said today:“The awareness of Covid-19 symptoms, and what to do if you experience them, is extremely important.

"The Covid-19 symptoms for adults and children include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, runny or blocked nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache.

“Regardless of how mild symptoms may be, we ask that you isolate if you experience any of them and contact your GP. Do not go to school, the workplace or socialise if you or your child exhibits Covid-19 symptoms.”