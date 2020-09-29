HSE plans to use robots to speed up Covid-19 testing

The HSE is planning to use robots in a bid to speed up its Covid-19 testing.

HSE chief Paul Reid said “if we keep running the way the virus is running, we’ll need some more capacity in our labs.”

The median turnaround time for a negative test sample is around two days but it is three days for a test that turns out to be positive.

Mr Reid said: ”In terms of surge, we have increased our domestic laboratory capacity from about 70,000 samples per week to over 100,000 per week.

“We are also fortunate to have additional surge capacity of 2,000 per day provided by our German laboratory partner. In order to speed up test notification periods we are also looking at additional equipment, robots, and process methodologies to increase our domestic testing capacity and turnaround.

“To date we have completed well over 1.12 million tests and last week we recorded 87,940 tests.

“Our highest weekly test figure has been 90,000. Last week we completed over 15,381 contact tracing calls, our highest number to date.

“The median end-to-end turnaround time in community settings over the past seven days is two days and 90pc of people tested in the community received their result within this timeframe.”

However, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee was also told it takes 3.5 days from referral for a test to tracing of contacts.

And a teacher in south Dublin waited five days for a test result.

People who test positive for Covid-19 are to be asked to fill out a detailed questionnaire as part of new bid to track back where they picked up the infection in the previous two weeks, it emerged today.

The HSE was responding to questions from members of the committee amid concerns that investigations to trace the source of infection did not go beyond 48 hours.

The HSE said it will go back 14 days and people who test positive will be asked to fill out a new and extended questionnaire to piece together their movements.

It is recruiting more staff and plans to have 1,000 swabbers and 780 contact tracers around the testing process.

There are 108 patients in hospital today with Covid-19 and seventeen in intensive care.

So far 4,328 children and teachers have been tested for the virus and 1.9pc have been positive.

