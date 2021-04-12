HSE opens two more walk-in Covid test centres

Covid-19 tests without requiring an advance appointment for those who are symptom-free will take place in a centres in Cork and Offaly.

From this Wednesday, for one week, from 9am to 5pm, the static testing centres in St Loman’s Hospital Campus in Mullingar and in the Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway will offer Covid-19 testing to asymptomatic people in these communities.

Opening dates and times of symptom-free testing

St Loman’s Hospital Campus in Mullingar will be open from April 14-20, 9am to 5pm

Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway will be open from April 14-20, 9am to 5pm (closed Sunday April 18)

Read More

The walk-in/no appointment necessary testing will operate alongside the existing testing in these centres whereby GPs refer those with symptoms, and close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19, for their Covid-19 test.

HSE National Lead for Test and Trace Niamh O Beirne said, “We have the capacity to carry out 25,000 PCR tests a day nationally.”

“These no appointment necessary testing centres offer those with no symptoms of Covid-19 an opportunity to be tested. These centres have allowed us to raise awareness and make the Covid-19 test more easily available to people

"By the end of last week we had identified over 600 positive Covid-19 cases through these centres and identified new outbreaks. This has enabled those positive cases take the necessary actions to protect those around them.

“The testing service for those with symptoms and those who are close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, which are arranged via GPs will also continue to operate as usual at both of these sites.”

People are advised to use this free, walk-in Covid-19 testing service if they

Are aged 16 years and over

Do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested

Have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months

Remember, it’s one test per person.

Photo identification must be brought and provided along with a mobile telephone number. Social distancing measures will apply as people attend for testing.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Irish Independent